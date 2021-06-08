OFFERS
Wed, June 09
Cerbat Garden Club hosts plant sale

The Cerbat Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on Friday, June 11. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 8, 2021 12:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Cerbat Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 3830 N. Evans St. in Kingman.

The club will sell annuals, perennials, cactus and succulents, according to a news release.

Dried gourds for crafting and other garden-related materials will also be sold.

Information provided by Cerbat Garden Club

