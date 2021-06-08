Cerbat Garden Club hosts plant sale
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 12:04 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Cerbat Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 3830 N. Evans St. in Kingman.
The club will sell annuals, perennials, cactus and succulents, according to a news release.
Dried gourds for crafting and other garden-related materials will also be sold.
Information provided by Cerbat Garden Club
