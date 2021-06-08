Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat

KINGMAN – April Marie Horner, 37, of Kingman, a former employee of Kingman Middle School, has been charged in connection with a Feb. 1 bomb threat made to Kingman Middle School.

Kingman Police Department wrote in a news release that Horner was an employee of Kingman Middle School at the time of the bomb threat. The investigation reportedly revealed that Horner and Manuel Miguel Molines, 39, of Kingman, had devised the scheme hoping the school would be closed and employees sent home. Horner and Molines were acquaintances, according to law enforcement.

Horner was charged on suspicion of felony facilitating terroristic threats, and interference or disruption of an educational facility. Molines, who was arrested on Feb. 1, was arrested on suspicion of the same charges.

Police responded to the school in the 1300 block of Detroit Avenue at 7 a.m. to a report of an unknown subject calling the school and making a non-specific bomb threat. Officers responded to the school and found nothing suspicious, police wrote.

A second bomb threat call was received at 9 a.m. at the same time a KPD school resource officer was investigating the origin of the first call. The officer reportedly observed Molines walking away from the suspected source of the phone call.

Police wrote that an investigation revealed Molines made the second call, and he is suspected of also making the first call.

Kingman Middle School families received a message from the school at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1 which said that a bomb threat was received at 7 a.m. Children and staff were evacuated to the Mohave County Fairgrounds prior to the building being cleared by law enforcement.

Information provided by KPD