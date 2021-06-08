Free bus rides to end on July 1 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman Area Regional Transit will resume fare collections starting July 1, with monthly passes purchased for April 2020 set to be replaced with monthly passes dated July 2021.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases declining and vaccinations increasing in our area, the city is confident that this is the safe and fiscally responsible decision,” City Manager Ron Foggin said in a news release.

Face masks conforming to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines must be worn while utilizing KART, the city wrote, as well as at bus stops, per a presidential executive order.

“KART continued to operate fare-free until we felt that it was safe to return to collecting bus fare,” said Sheri Furr, public transit superintendent. “We wanted to reduce contact between passengers and transit operators during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A monthly pass costs $55 for the general public and $45 for seniors ages 60 and over, as well as military veterans of any age. A book of 30 coupons can be purchased for $45, and a day pass for $5.

One-way boarding costs $1.50, or a coupon or pass. Curb-to-curb services cost $3 or two coupons for seniors 60 and over, and persons with disabilities. Those services cost $6 for the general public. Children under the age of 10 ride free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Information provided by the City of Kingman