Mohave County reports another COVID death, 54 new cases

KINGMAN – Another Mohave County resident has died from COVID-19 and 54 more have contracted the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced on Monday, June 7. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, June 4 and noon on Monday.

The newly deceased is an adult patient in the 60-69 age bracket from the Bullhead City medical service area. It raised the toll in the county, according to county health officials, to 643 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the 54 new cases, 14 were recorded in the Kingman medical service area, including five new cases ages 20-29, three each ages 40-49 and 50-59, two ages 60-69 and one age 0-10.

Bullhead City suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 23, including six in the age groups over 60, which have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were also 15 new cases logged in the Lake Havasu City area, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Despite vaccines being readily available, the deaths from COVID-19 in Mohave County keep adding up, with 15 recorded in the past 19 days by county health officials. Meanwhile, the number of new cases has been hovering below 100 per week.

There were 83 new cases of the coronavirus and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, June 2. That compares to 90 cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, and 70 cases and two deaths in the prior seven days. There were 92 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Wednesday, May 12; and 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending May 5.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 196 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman and Lake Havasu City with 151 each, Fort Mohave with 57, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,109 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,176 for Bullhead City, 4,677 for Kingman, 1,735 for Fort Mohave, 1,133 for Golden Valley, 810 for Mohave Valley and 447 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 146 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,770 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,929 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,195 cases in the county. The county counts 643 deaths, while the state reports 741. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, June 7 there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 240 tests for a positivity rate of 7%.

The positivity rate in the county was 4% on Wednesday, June 2; 6% (25/418) on Thursday, June 3; 2% (8/334) on Friday, June 4; and 11% (20-187) on Sunday, June 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 198,866 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, June 8, AZDHS was reporting 13 new deaths and 414 new cases from 11,991 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. More than 884,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,713 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.4 million confirmed cases and 597,984 deaths the morning of Tuesday, June 8.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,739,425 deaths from nearly 174 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, June 8.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies and Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, and appointments are required.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.