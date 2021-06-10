2 more Mohave County residents die from COVID, cases rising

KINGMAN – Two more days, and two more deaths from COVID-19 in Mohave County.

And cases are rising again with 122 logged in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday, June 9. That’s up from 83 cases in the prior seven-day span.

The deaths, along with 45 new cases, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in a report covering the two days between noon on Monday, June 7 and noon on Wednesday.

The newly deceased were both adult patients – one in the 60-69 age range from the Lake Havasu City medical service area, and one age 80-89 from the Bullhead City service area.

Their deaths raised the toll in the county to 645 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the 45 new cases, 12 were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area. There were three new cases each in the 40-49 and 50-59 age brackets; two new cases ages 30-39, and one each ages 11-19, 20-29, 60-69 and 70-79.

Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City recorded 16 new cases each, while a single case was confirmed in the Arizona Strip.

Despite vaccines being readily available, the deaths from COVID-19 in Mohave County keep adding up, with 17 recorded in the past 21 days by county health officials. Meanwhile, the number of new cases has been hovering below 100 per week.

There were 83 new cases of the coronavirus and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, June 2. That compares to 90 cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, and 70 cases and two deaths in the prior seven days.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 197 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 152, Kingman with 151, Fort Mohave with 57, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,126 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,183 for Bullhead City, 4,689 for Kingman, 1,740 for Fort Mohave, 1,132 for Golden Valley, 813 for Mohave Valley and 448 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 148 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,806 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,976 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,245 cases in the county. The county counts 645 deaths, while the state reports 743. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, June 9 there were 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 372 tests for a positivity rate of 7%.

The positivity rate in the county was 4% on Wednesday, June 2; 6% (25/418) on Thursday, June 3; 2% (8/334) on Friday, June 4; 11% (20-187) on Sunday, June 6; and 7% (16/240) on Monday, June 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 199,608 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, June 10, AZDHS was reporting 27 new deaths and 370 new cases from 15,733 tests for a positivity rate of 2%. More than 885,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,742 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 33.4 million confirmed cases and 598,318 deaths the morning of Thursday, June 10.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,759,138 deaths from more than 174 million confirmed cases on Thursday, June 10.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies and Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, and appointments are required.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.