Obituary | Nora Elizabeth ‘Chimento’ Speer

Nora Elizabeth (Chimento) Speer, age 78, went peacefully to be with her Lord on May 5, 2021 at Banner Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. Born Nov. 17, 1942 in Springfield, Illinois, she was third of 10 children born to Joseph and Beulah Chimento.

Nora married Jack Speer in 1977 and they merged their six children into one happy little family, raising their children in Phoenix, Arizona. That same year they also started their company, Steel Erection & Maintenance, Inc. Nora and Jack worked side by side in the field, and in the office, to get their business going. Today it is a successful company being run by two of their children, Jim and Tawny.

Many of you may also know Nora as the doll lady. She began making porcelain dolls in the early ‘80s after her nest became empty. She was a master doll maker, teacher and judge. Nora was talented and loved making beautiful things!

Having had enough of big city life, Jack and Nora packed up and moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1993. They erected a beautiful new building with offices for Steel Erection in Kingman and Nora’s own shop, JBS Dolls & Gifts. The beautiful store that many jokingly said was “way over there on Bank Street.” Eventually she opened a second store in Mesa, Arizona. They worked in Kingman, but chose to reside up in the Hualapai Mountains where they made many friends that were more like family to them.

Nora loved community service and felt that successful people should give back and pay forward not just money, but time, talent and love. It was a huge part of her life to help others whether it was family, friend or stranger. An amazing woman, Nora put her all into everything she did. When it came to community service endeavors there are just too many to mention but most will remember her passion and drive for the ones nearest and dearest to her: Sunshine Acres Children’s Home in Mesa, Arizona and Sarah’s House here in Kingman. Nora was very generous, always willing to give to those in need.

Nora is survived by her loving husband Jack; their children Michael Tippett, Tawny (Speer) Charlesworth, Jamie (Crawford) Cilladi, James Crawford and Alan Speer; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Mary, Laura, Theresa and Deborah.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Beulah; her mother- and father in-laws Tory and Amelia (Betty) Speer; brothers Georgie, Joe, Frank and Sam; sister Vicky; her adored granddaughter Kathleen (Charlesworth) Hanson; son Mark Tippett; and great-grandson Riley Tippett.

As a Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister or friend…. you will be forever loved and cherished. Memories of you Mama will be shared with family for generations to come. We are blessed to be yours and we’ll forever be thankful for the lessons you taught, the laughter we shared and the love you gave! Precious lady…YOU ARE MISSED BY ALL!

Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.