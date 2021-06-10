Recycle, reduce and reuse at Kingman community gardens
KINGMAN – The theme for this month’s DIG It Kingman Community Gardens’ Children’s Event, set for 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, is “recycle, reduce and reuse.”
The event will include the reading of the book “The Three Rs: Reuse, Reduce, Recycle” by Nuria Roca. Children will also tour the garden and make musical instruments out of recyclables.
Attendees are asked to bring empty soda cans, as children will get hands-on recycling experience with the donation of a recycling bin courtesy of the Kingman Sanitation Department. Organizers wrote the money from the recycled cans will go back to the gardens.
Also, a Truxton Water Company representative will be on hand to talk about water conservation.
“Come learn what you can do as kids to help recycle, reduce and reuse,” organizers wrote.
The event will take place at the gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave.
Information provided by Dig It Kingman Community Gardens
