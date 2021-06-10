Rotary Speaker
Originally Published: June 10, 2021 3:02 p.m.
Pat Farrell, president and executive director of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 4 meeting. Farrell reported 48 veteran housing units are now filled, with 20 more to be available by the end of the year. He thanked Rotary for help in furnishing the units. The housing was made possible through grants, donations and volunteers.
