Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying wallet-theft suspect

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspect vehicle reportedly involved in a theft of a wallet that occurred March 28 while the victim was shopping at a business in the 3300 block of N. Stockton Hill Road.

KPD wrote in a news release that the suspect then used the victim’s cards at various locations in Kingman and Bullhead City.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build of unknown age. The suspect left in a silver Ford pickup truck, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 928- 753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234. Tips can be submitting using the KPD app by clicking on “Submit A Tip” and referencing case # 21-01497.