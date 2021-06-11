Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying wallet-theft suspect
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspect vehicle reportedly involved in a theft of a wallet that occurred March 28 while the victim was shopping at a business in the 3300 block of N. Stockton Hill Road.
KPD wrote in a news release that the suspect then used the victim’s cards at various locations in Kingman and Bullhead City.
The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build of unknown age. The suspect left in a silver Ford pickup truck, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 928- 753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234. Tips can be submitting using the KPD app by clicking on “Submit A Tip” and referencing case # 21-01497.
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Rodeo queen to be introduced at PRCA rodeo in Kingman
- Obituary
- Hopes high for $5B gas processing plant in Kingman
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Kingman looks to address the issue of half-streets
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Supervisors to sweeten pot for $5B gas processing plant
- Obituary
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Mohave County geology: Can I dig gold on my land?
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Bullhead man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Body found in debris of structure fire in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: