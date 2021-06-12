OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 12
Blood drives slated for Kingman

A trio of blood drives will be held in the Kingman area over the next two weeks. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: June 12, 2021 1:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – A trio of community blood drives are scheduled in the Kingman area in coming weeks, according to news releases from Vitalant blood services.

The first drive is being held by Kingman Regional Medical Center at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. 4th St. in Kingman from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

The following day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, a blood drive will be held at Kingman City Hall, 301 N. 4th St.

The final blood drive will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 301 E. Spring St.

According to Vitalant, there is an urgent need for blood, platelet or plasma donations due to the usual summer-time decline in donations. All blood types are needed, especially type O blood, the news release noted.

You must be age 16 or older to donate. There is no waiting period to give blood after receiving an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine. To register, visit bloodhero.com.

Information provided by Vitalant Blood Services

