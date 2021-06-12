OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman issues 10 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Thursday, June 11. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Thursday, June 11. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 12, 2021 1:27 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 4:

– Plumbing By Jake: 3549 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.

– Wilbur Spradlin: Yucca; electrical upgrade 125 amp.

– Hound Dog Excavating: 10066 S. Driftwood Circle, Mohave Valley; demo all structures.

– John Rodriguez: Kingman; reroof existing manufactured home.

– Aloha Specialty Roofing: Kingman; reroof existing church.

– Scenic Electric: Kingman; electric to well.

– Bay Star Electric: Topock; move service pole.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 10:

– Barkhurst Electric: 2255 Airway Ave., Kingman; addition; $345.

– Jeff Holdsworth: 3880 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Burro Electric: 3725 N. Willow Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Homes: 3619 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.

– Angle Homes: 3615 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,294.

– Angle Homes: 3609 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new ZFR; $4,294.

– Angle Homes: 3617 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 3251 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.

– Aquatic Pools & Spas: 3771 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,119.

– Lamar Advertising: 3505 Highway 66; free-standing sign; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 10:

– Your Town Media Training: 3350 Harrison St., Ste. 142, Kingman; audio and video production.

– Next Brite Thing Cleaning Service: 825 country Club Drive, Kingman; cleaning services.

– Viramontes Cleaning: 3670 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; cleaning services.

– Doug Stough Enterprises: 1878 Rio Grande Road, Bullhead City; contractor.

– M&J Enterprises Construction: 929 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson; contractor.

– Route 66 Plumbing: 2545 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– Tammy Folden: 915 Airway Ave., Kingman; holistic medicine.

– STN Management: 4055 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 4, Kingman; management of companies.

– Free Yourself Therapy: 3606 N. Burbank St., Kingman; massage.

– JDRogers Photography: 3396 Cypress St., Kingman; photography.

– Turner Hill Properties: 938 E. Beale St., Kingman; real estate office.

– Harbor Freight Tool: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. B, Kingman; retail trade.

– True North Yoga: 4121 E. Arena Drive, Kingman; yoga instruction.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Licenses and Permits | April 16, 2018
City of Kingman issues 36 building permits
Kingman issues 13 building permits
Licenses and Permits | July 2, 2018
Mohave County issues 16 building permits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State