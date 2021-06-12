City of Kingman issues 10 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 4:
– Plumbing By Jake: 3549 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.
– Wilbur Spradlin: Yucca; electrical upgrade 125 amp.
– Hound Dog Excavating: 10066 S. Driftwood Circle, Mohave Valley; demo all structures.
– John Rodriguez: Kingman; reroof existing manufactured home.
– Aloha Specialty Roofing: Kingman; reroof existing church.
– Scenic Electric: Kingman; electric to well.
– Bay Star Electric: Topock; move service pole.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 10:
– Barkhurst Electric: 2255 Airway Ave., Kingman; addition; $345.
– Jeff Holdsworth: 3880 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
– Burro Electric: 3725 N. Willow Road, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Angle Homes: 3619 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.
– Angle Homes: 3615 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,294.
– Angle Homes: 3609 Carolina Ave., Kingman; new ZFR; $4,294.
– Angle Homes: 3617 Spur Cross Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.
– Angle Homes: 3251 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,613.
– Aquatic Pools & Spas: 3771 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,119.
– Lamar Advertising: 3505 Highway 66; free-standing sign; zero dollars.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 10:
– Your Town Media Training: 3350 Harrison St., Ste. 142, Kingman; audio and video production.
– Next Brite Thing Cleaning Service: 825 country Club Drive, Kingman; cleaning services.
– Viramontes Cleaning: 3670 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; cleaning services.
– Doug Stough Enterprises: 1878 Rio Grande Road, Bullhead City; contractor.
– M&J Enterprises Construction: 929 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson; contractor.
– Route 66 Plumbing: 2545 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; contractor.
– Tammy Folden: 915 Airway Ave., Kingman; holistic medicine.
– STN Management: 4055 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 4, Kingman; management of companies.
– Free Yourself Therapy: 3606 N. Burbank St., Kingman; massage.
– JDRogers Photography: 3396 Cypress St., Kingman; photography.
– Turner Hill Properties: 938 E. Beale St., Kingman; real estate office.
– Harbor Freight Tool: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. B, Kingman; retail trade.
– True North Yoga: 4121 E. Arena Drive, Kingman; yoga instruction.
