Comments sought on mining plan in Wikieup area
Updated as of Saturday, June 12, 2021 5:27 PM
KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the proposed exploration for the mineral lithium near Wikieup.
According a BLM news release the proposed exploration plan from Big Sandy Inc. would allow for 145 drill sites and a bulk sample. Public comments will now be accepted through July 10.
“This exploration drilling project is proposed to disturb 26 acres of public land, located within several sections east of Wikieup,” the BLM wrote.
Copies of the environmental assessment are available for public review and comments through BLM’s ePlanning website. Comments may also be mailed to the Kingman Field Office at 2755 Mission Blvd. Kingman, AZ, 86401.
For a hard copy of the assessment contact the field office at 928-718-3700.
