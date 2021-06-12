Kingman City Council to accept public comment on development fees

KINGMAN – Community members will get the chance to weigh in on the city’s potential adoption of development fees during a public hearing set for Kingman City Council’s 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, June 15 in council chambers, 310 N. 4th St.

Having held a public hearing on land use assumptions and the infrastructure improvements plan for development fees in March, and approving those assumptions at a meeting in May, council is now ready to hear from the community on the proposed development fees themselves.

Development fees are fees imposed on new development. Eyed areas that would benefit from such fees are fire, police, streets, and parks and recreation. However, those fees can only be used for public services identified within the already-approved infrastructure improvements plan.

Following the public hearing, council could adopt development fees as soon as Tuesday, July 20. Should that vote of approval occur, development fees could be in effect by Oct. 4, 2021.

There is one more public hearing set for Tuesday’s meeting, in regards to the city’s application for Arizona Department of Housing Community Development Block Grants.

The city will seek Emergency and Transitional Shelter funds in the amount of $2 million for Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council’s Operation 6 veteran housing program in downtown Kingman. The mission of Operation 6, according to JAVC President Pat Farrell, “is to provide information and services to the veterans and their families in the greater Mohave County area in order for them to achieve a better lifestyle in the community.”

Council will also consider adopting the fiscal year 2021-22 tentative budget. The tentative budget sets a ceiling on appropriations at approximately $274 million, according to the agenda.

The City of Kingman has $140 million in capital improvement projects slated in the recommended budget for fiscal year 2021-22, with streets and Kingman Municipal Airport accounting for the largest chunks of change at nearly $56 million and $35 million, respectfully. The majority, or approximately $46 million, of the nearly $56 million eyed for street improvements will be used for projects related to the Rancho Santa Fe and Kingman Crossing traffic interchanges. The city has received a $20 million appropriation from the state for the interchange.

Of the approximate $35 million in projects at the airport, the cleanup of the dross site totals $30 million. Of the $47 million in projects on the airport’s five-year improvement list, $45 million comes from contributions, and federal and state funding.

The final budget may be adopted as soon as June 28. According to the agenda, the public will be able to weigh in on the budget during a meeting set for the morning of June 28.