Obituary | George Thomas Swarts

Originally Published: June 12, 2021 5:30 p.m.

George Thomas Swarts, Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 29, 2021 with family members at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Bern and Carmelita Swarts; his sister Rosalie Christensen; and his brother Jim Swarts. He is survived by his ex-wife Maren Webb; his daughters Diane, Maria, and Rose (Dolly) Swarts; and grandchildren Jayde Swarts and RJ Herrera.

Born the first of identical twin boys on Jan. 14, 1937, George grew up near the ocean in Pacific Beach/San Diego. He and his brother Jim, “the buds,” were constant companions. He graduated from La Jolla High School where he was active on the tennis team. After high school, he attended classes at San Diego City College and served in the National Guard. He then worked for Sunbeam Bread, serving the San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld where he had many animal friends on his daily route.

George and the family moved to northern Arizona in the early 1970s, built a mountain home, and got some farm animals. George had a bread route for Holsum Bread and quickly made many friends along his route from Williams to Seligman. George then relocated to Kingman where he remained until his death.

Along with tennis and softball in his earlier years, George was an avid bowler, rockhounder, collector, fisherman and enjoyed his time at the river.

He loved ballroom dancing with the gals in his circle of longtime and loving friends. George was very creative and dabbled in jewelry making and birdhouses.

Everyone who knew George loved him for his sense of humor and easy-going nature.

His family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life later in the year. Arrangements are in care of Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona.

