OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Patridge of Kingman Crossfit to compete at Crossfit Games

A trio of local athletes from Kingman Crossfit recently competed in the Crossfit Games online qualifiers. From left are David Patridge, Jarod Marks and Amanda Simmons. (Courtesy photo)

A trio of local athletes from Kingman Crossfit recently competed in the Crossfit Games online qualifiers. From left are David Patridge, Jarod Marks and Amanda Simmons. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 12, 2021 12:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – David Partridge, a retired science teacher and a coach at Kingman Crossfit, placed seventh in an online qualifying event to earn a spot in the masters division at the NOBULL Crossfit Games next month in Madison, Wisconsin.

Partridge will now compete for the title of Fittest Man on Earth in the 55-59 age division, according to a news release from Kingman Crossfit.

In his best finish of five timed workouts in the qualifier, Partridge took first place in 2:57 by completing a dozen 115-pound Overhead Squats, and 12 Burpee Box Jump-Overs (24-inch box), followed by nine of each movement, and then six of each movement.

Partridge and two other Kingman Crossfit athletes reached the qualifying round by finishing in the top 10% of athletes in their age group in the Crossfit Open earlier this year.

Other Kingman Crossfit athletes competing in the qualifiers were Amanda Simmons, who placed 738th in the 35-40 age division; and Jarod Marks, who was 951st in the 40-44 age bracket.

Information provided by Kingman Crossfit

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman's Latimer earns spot in 2015 CrossFit games
Get started on your 2020 nutrition goals, Jan. 4
Reed in contention for world title at CrossFit Games
Reed named Fittest Woman in the U.S. after 6th-place finish at CrossFit Games
Reed looking to rise above the competition at CrossFit Games
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State