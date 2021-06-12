Patridge of Kingman Crossfit to compete at Crossfit Games

KINGMAN – David Partridge, a retired science teacher and a coach at Kingman Crossfit, placed seventh in an online qualifying event to earn a spot in the masters division at the NOBULL Crossfit Games next month in Madison, Wisconsin.

Partridge will now compete for the title of Fittest Man on Earth in the 55-59 age division, according to a news release from Kingman Crossfit.

In his best finish of five timed workouts in the qualifier, Partridge took first place in 2:57 by completing a dozen 115-pound Overhead Squats, and 12 Burpee Box Jump-Overs (24-inch box), followed by nine of each movement, and then six of each movement.

Partridge and two other Kingman Crossfit athletes reached the qualifying round by finishing in the top 10% of athletes in their age group in the Crossfit Open earlier this year.

Other Kingman Crossfit athletes competing in the qualifiers were Amanda Simmons, who placed 738th in the 35-40 age division; and Jarod Marks, who was 951st in the 40-44 age bracket.

Information provided by Kingman Crossfit