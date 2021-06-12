OFFERS
Rants and Raves | June 13, 2021

Originally Published: June 12, 2021 12:38 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Nacero board chair offers more info on gas plant plan – This company has not actually produced anything yet. They have a pretty website and a lot of claims about what they are going to do, but I’ll believe it when I see it. Color me skeptical.

Spirituality underpins migrant activism at U.S. border – These people forget, those illegals they are helping could be terrorists or child rapists with no means of support that leaves the American taxpayer to support them.

American culture in decline – Of course our culture is in decline. We threw God out. We’ve done it before, but great sweeping revivals saved us. We need them again; not homosexuality, private parts and picking your own gender taught in first grade.

Spirituality underpins migrant activism at U.S. border – Spirituality, or stupidity? We’re a country of laws. Would these people prefer we have no immigration laws at all? Completing the wall would be most humane; they would then NOT come.

Mohave County budget: Property tax reduction, sales tax on table – I can’t see that it makes sense to reduce property tax rates but raise the sales tax. Sales tax does have a limit and should be saved as an ace in the hole when it is really needed.

Thank you Jason at Safeway for hunting down boxes for me. You are an asset to Safeway. I hope they reward you for the extra effort you give customers.

Too much debt rant – Strange that you complain about what President Biden wants to spend, like for infrastructure, which is badly needed and helping those in need, but you apparently had no problem with Trump’s spending that increased our national debt by trillions of dollars.

Diet Center Tip: What about the other white meat – Pork, my favorite. Cook a lean pork roast all day with sauerkraut dumped all over it until the kraut has turned brownish. Make a big pot of whipped potatoes and serve them covered with roast and sauerkraut with a side of applesauce.

Moved to Kingman and was disrespected rant – Any time you move you have to expect new attitudes, new ways of doing things. I found that expressing an appreciation for Kingman and being positive towards others made it possible for this former Californian to fit in and thrive.

