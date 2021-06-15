Kingman stakeholders to learn how to combat grooming of teens
KINGMAN – Opal Singleton Hendershot, president and CEO of Million Kids and one of the “leading voices” in combating human trafficking, will be in Kingman on Friday, June 18 to discuss her book “Seduced: The Grooming of America’s Teenagers.”
The event, courtesy of Arizona Youth Partnership and Mohave County Human Trafficking/Domestic Violence Coalition, will be held at three different times for three different sets of stakeholders at College Park Community Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave.
The first session, 9 a.m. to noon, is geared toward first responders. The second session, 1–4 p.m., is for those involved in social services, education, foster care, medical fields and similar professions. The last session is geared toward the community as a whole, and will run from 6–9 p.m.
To register, go to https://azyp.org/opal-singleton-event/.
Organizers wrote that Hendershot “is one of the leading voices for combating human trafficking, social media exploitation and the impact of advanced technologies on child sex crimes.”
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Kingman police seek information on stabbing suspects
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying wallet-theft suspect
- Golden Valley man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Golden Valley man struck in roadway, listed in stable condition
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- 2 more Mohave County residents die from COVID, cases rising
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Mohave County geology: Can I dig gold on my land?
- Bullhead man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Body found in debris of structure fire in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: