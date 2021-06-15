OFFERS
Wed, June 16
Kingman stakeholders to learn how to combat grooming of teens

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 2:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Opal Singleton Hendershot, president and CEO of Million Kids and one of the “leading voices” in combating human trafficking, will be in Kingman on Friday, June 18 to discuss her book “Seduced: The Grooming of America’s Teenagers.”

The event, courtesy of Arizona Youth Partnership and Mohave County Human Trafficking/Domestic Violence Coalition, will be held at three different times for three different sets of stakeholders at College Park Community Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave.

The first session, 9 a.m. to noon, is geared toward first responders. The second session, 1–4 p.m., is for those involved in social services, education, foster care, medical fields and similar professions. The last session is geared toward the community as a whole, and will run from 6–9 p.m.

To register, go to https://azyp.org/opal-singleton-event/.

Organizers wrote that Hendershot “is one of the leading voices for combating human trafficking, social media exploitation and the impact of advanced technologies on child sex crimes.”

