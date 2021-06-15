OFFERS
Kingman Town Hall on county’s proposed budget set for Wednesday

Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 listens to discussion during the board’s March 1 meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 listens to discussion during the board’s March 1 meeting. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 2:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Kingman Town Hall has been scheduled for 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., at which community members will have the opportunity to learn and ask questions about the county’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 said this is the first year that budget town halls have been offered, providing community members an opportunity to learn more about the proposed budget.

The supervisor said that proposed budget includes “significant investment” into areas including Mohave County Sheriff’s Office substations and public safety.

“The budget town hall will be an opportunity to hear a brief presentation, to ask questions and have a good community dialogue,” Lingenfelter wrote to the Miner.

Along with Lingenfelter, Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 will be in attendance, as will Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, Finance Director Coral Loyd and County Assessor Jeanne Kentch.

