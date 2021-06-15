Mohave County records 43 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – As the nationwide toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 600,000, Mohave County went three days without a death, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Monday, June 14. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, June 11 and noon on Monday.

There were, however, 43 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the county, including nine in the Kingman medical service area. The Kingman cases included four ages 0-10, two each ages 20-29 and 30-39, and one age 60-69.

The Lake Havasu City area recorded the most new COVID-19 cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 24, including five in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications of the virus.

There were also 10 new confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area.

Despite vaccines being readily available, the number of new cases of COVID-19 are rising again with 122 logged in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday, June 9. That’s up from 83 new cases in the prior seven-day span. There were 90 new cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, and 70 cases and two deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, May 19.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 197 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 152, Kingman with 151, Fort Mohave with 59, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,173 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,191 for Bullhead City, 4,709 for Kingman, 1,750 for Fort Mohave, 1,134 for Golden Valley, 815 for Mohave Valley and 449 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 148 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,894 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 21,068 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,356 cases in the county. The county counts 647 deaths, while the state reports 745. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, June 14 there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 163 tests for a positivity rate of 17%.

The positivity rate in the county was 7% (16/240) on Monday, June 7; 7% (25/372) on Wednesday, June 9; 8% (31/409) on Thursday, June 10; 7% (24/322) on Friday, June 11; and 2% (8/357) on Sunday, June 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 201,041 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, June 15, AZDHS was reporting 11 new deaths and 423 new cases from 8,852 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 887,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,779 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.5 million confirmed cases and 600,039 deaths the morning of Tuesday, June 15.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,814,371 deaths from more than 176 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, June 15.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies and Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, and appointments are required.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.