NAFD schedules open house at new Fire Station 31
Originally Published: June 15, 2021 1:39 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Fire District will hold a grand opening and open house of its new Fire Station 31 and Administration Office located at 2600 Northern Ave. from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
NAFD wrote in a news release that the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at noon, with the open house and refreshments to follow.
The release noted that members of the public are encouraged to attend, meet NAFD firefighters and tour the new facility.
