OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NAFD schedules open house at new Fire Station 31

Residents are invited to the grand opening and open house at the Northern Arizona Fire District’s new Fire Station 31 from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. (NAFD courtesy photo)

Residents are invited to the grand opening and open house at the Northern Arizona Fire District’s new Fire Station 31 from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. (NAFD courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 1:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Fire District will hold a grand opening and open house of its new Fire Station 31 and Administration Office located at 2600 Northern Ave. from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.

NAFD wrote in a news release that the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at noon, with the open house and refreshments to follow.

The release noted that members of the public are encouraged to attend, meet NAFD firefighters and tour the new facility.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Two recent fires in Kingman area under investigation, a third deemed ‘suspicious’
Letter of thanks: Nani Chrimes
GVFD Open House
Rebrand of Northern Arizona Fire District reflects positive changes in service, culture
NACFD reopens north Stockton Hill fire station
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State