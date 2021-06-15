OFFERS
Near-fatal personal watercraft crash on Lake Havasu illustrates risk

A young California man is in critical condition after his personal watercraft collided with a boat the afternoon of Saturday, June 12. (MCSO photo)

A young California man is in critical condition after his personal watercraft collided with a boat the afternoon of Saturday, June 12. (MCSO photo)

BRANDON MESSICK For the Miner
Originally Published: June 15, 2021 1:37 p.m.

The investigation continues after a boating mishap in Lake Havasu’s northern basin on Saturday, June 12.

Saturday evening’s accident was the most recent incident during a particularly dangerous weekend on Lake Havasu. Earlier, a man was killed in a boat explosion near Parker Dam, and four people were injured in a boat fire on the Parker Strip.

Saturday’s crash involved a collision between a 28-foot boat and a personal watercraft. According to initial reports, the 16-year-old PWC rider was ejected into the water and suffered serious injuries.

Deputies transported the victim to shore, where a waiting Desert Hills ambulance transported him to Havasu Regional Medical Center. From there, he was flown to a Las Vegas hospital in extremely critical condition.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was unable to provide additional information on the accident.

Officials at University Medical Center in Las Vegas were unable to disclose the status of the victim unless offered a name. The victim’s name was withheld from Today’s News-Herald due to his status as a minor.

Clark County Coroner’s officials said they received no reports of any deaths involving 16-year-olds matching the victim’s description as of Monday morning.

The accident happened hours after a fatal boat explosion, also reported Saturday near the Parker Dam. During that incident, the victim – identified as Juan Pineda-Flores, 48, of Moreno Valley, California – was seen attempting to start a Jet Ski while it was still on a launch ramp at the location. Vapors within the watercraft’s hull ignited, causing it to explode.

Flores was transported to La Paz Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Also on Saturday, a boat caught fire in Lake Havasu’s northern basin due to a mechanical failure. According to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials, the boat’s occupants used a fire extinguisher to subdue the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

