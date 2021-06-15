Rants and Raves | June 16, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Biden says buy USA products – At breakfast this morning bananas were from Ecuador, strawberries from Peru, (packed in Canada), blueberries from Mexico, silverware from China, Centrum Silver from Canada, Aleve from China, the computer is from China, the router from Malaysia. Buy USA? Where?

State vehicle fees decreasing by $32 starting in July – This is good news for this soon-to-be Arizonan. My Georgia tags will be legal for a few more months, and then I will get the beautiful Arizona sunset and copper star flag plate!

Ken Winchell letter: Stop stoking fear – Thank you, Ken Winchell! Your letter couldn’t have said it better. If the Miner persists in reporting COVID deaths, let’s report deaths for other health conditions, including the flu. COVID fear has been imposed on us for too long.

Ken Winchell letter: Stop stoking fear – Sad you dislike knowing about more people dying and infecting our community and preventing it from “getting back to normal.” Actually, it’s the anti-vaccine crowd that keeps COVID-19 alive, preventing a safe return to normal. The other deaths you referred to do not have a simple cure with one shot.

Ken Winchell letter: Stop stoking fear – COVID is still a serious and deadly virus and maybe if more people took it as serious as it is and got vaccinated the page 1 reporting of deaths would stop. Get vaccinated for the good of us all.

Diamondbacks fire hitting coaches – The Diamondbacks shouldn’t fire anyone until we have a full recount and check for Chinese bamboo threads in the baseballs.

There’s an outrageous gas price difference between Kingman and Bullhead City. The same fuel trucks drive through Kingman to get to Bullhead. Why aren’t the city fathers concerned over this gouging of their constituents?

Kingman’s sanitation is ridiculous. Their rates for extra-trash pick-up went from $15 to $25. This is robbery.

Two more Mohave County residents die of COVID-19, new cases rising – Once again, while cases are down, there are some folks who are vulnerable, and we need people to step up and get tested when needed (and have testing available), stay home if sick, and get vaccinated. It’s not over yet.

Miner’s Kingsmen PRCA Rodeo 2021 videos – There is nothing patriotic, entertaining or fun about animal abuse.

Joe Guzzardi column: Biden and Harris are the cause of migration – Joe Guzzardi spreads misinformation and hate by the bucketful, about a problem that was occurring long before Biden and Harris were in office; and during Republican administrations, as well. The complex causes of immigration are poverty, violence, political unrest and natural disasters.

Lake Mead hits record low – I am livid! Lake Mead is at its lowest point in history! We are headed towards economic disruptions due to water shortages while Kingmanites live in an alternative reality, watering their plots of dirt hoping to get some green weeds.

The key to reopening and growing the U.S. economy is for Americans to vaccinate. Just like everyone needed to get a polio vaccine to stop polio, it’s common sense.

Democrats seek to undo institutional racism – I guess that means they’re going to disband the Democrat party. A wonderful gift for Independence Day!

Dennis White obituary – Rest in peace, Dennis. Thank you for serving in our military and being a loving husband to Helen. A good man passed this way.