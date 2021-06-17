OFFERS
Fri, June 18
Briefs | Arizona reports 332 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

The state of Arizona reported 18 more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, June 17. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is pictured. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 17, 2021 12:55 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona reported 332 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, as the state gets closer to half of its residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

The new cases bring the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 888,337, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Another 18 deaths were recorded Thursday, bringing the total to 17,809 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

More than 3.4 million people in Arizona, or 48% are at least partially vaccinated. Another 3 million people, or 42% of the Arizona population, are fully vaccinated, according to the state dashboard.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order earlier this week to prevent state public universities and community colleges from requiring students get vaccinated, submit vaccination documents, be tested or forced to wear masks. No Arizona university had a vaccine requirement.

Various groups are offering incentives for people to get immunized.

UArizona frat loses recognition status due to violations

TUCSON - The University of Arizona has issued a loss of recognition status to a fraternity due to student code of conduct violations.

UArizona officials announced Tuesday that the university’s Dean of Students Office found Pi Kappa Alpha responsible for violating the code of conduct during two events in March.

They said Pi Kappa Alpha was cited for alcohol violations, conduct endangering others and failure to comply with authorities.

The fraternity’s loss of recognition status will remain through May 2026 when all current members are scheduled to have graduated or be no longer present at the school.

Pi Kappa Alpha has filed an appeal with the university.

Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases and one death

WINDOW ROCK - The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported three new COVID-19 cases and one death.

Tribal health officials said the total number of virus-related deaths on the Navajo Nation now is 1,341 with the total number of reported cases since the pandemic began at 30,936.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the mask mandate will remain in place, especially as concern grows over virus variants.

More than half of residents on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah eligible to get vaccinated are fully vaccinated.

Health facilities are offering vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.

