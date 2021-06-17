COVID: 2 more deaths, 50 new cases in Mohave County

KINGMAN – For a second consecutive week Mohave County experienced an increase in new COVID-19 cases, with 144 new cases and three deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, June 16.

That’s up from 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2. There were 90 new cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, and 70 cases and two deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, May 19.

The rise was documented when the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 50 new cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday. The report covered the two-day period from noon on Monday, June 14 to noon on Wednesday.

The newly deceased were both elderly adults – a patient in the 70-79 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City medical service area, and a patient in the 80-89 age group from the Bullhead City service area.

Of the 50 new cases, 15 were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area. There were four new cases ages 30-39, three ages 11-19, two each ages 20-29 and 40-49, and one each ages 0-10, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79.

Lake Havasu City experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 25, while 10 cases were recorded in the Bullhead City area. Of the 50 new cases in the county, only five were logged in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the virus.

The increase in new cases in recent weeks comes despite vaccines being readily available for all residents ages 12 and older.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 198 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 153, Kingman with 151, Fort Mohave with 59, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,197 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,198 for Bullhead City, 4,719 for Kingman, 1,752 for Fort Mohave, 1,135 for Golden Valley, 817 for Mohave Valley and 449 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 148 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 39 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.4 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,914 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 21,119 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,407 cases in the county. The county counts 649 deaths, while the state reports 747. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, June 16 there were 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 391 tests for a positivity rate of 8%.

The positivity rate in the county was 7% (25/372) on Wednesday, June 9; 8% (31/409) on Thursday, June 10; 7% (24/322) on Friday, June 11; 2% (8/357) on Sunday, June 13; 17% (28/163) on Monday, June 14; and 3% (19/756) on Tuesday, June 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 202,184 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, June 17, AZDHS was reporting 18 new deaths and 332 new cases from 13,617 tests for a positivity rate of 2%. More than 888,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,809 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.5 million confirmed cases and 600,039 deaths the morning of Thursday, June 17.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,835,123 deaths from more than 177 million confirmed cases on Thursday, June 17.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies and Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, and appointments are required.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.