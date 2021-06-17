Heat warning extended to Sunday

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning for the Kingman area until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, as high temperatures are forecast to remain around 107 degrees.

Friday, June 18 has a high of 109 degrees along with a southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, and gusts to 23 mph. The temperature will drop to about 79 Friday night.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 109 with southeast winds of 7 to 17 mph and gusts to 26 mph. The overnight low will be 78 degrees.

On Sunday the high temperature will be near 107 degrees. Conditions will begin to cool Sunday night, which has a forecast low of 74 degrees.

The heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Sunday. Monday, June 21 has a forecast high near 101 degrees with the high temperature expected to continue to drop slightly over the next two days. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 22-23, have forecast highs near 99 degrees.

NWS wrote that extreme heat will “significantly increase” the potential for heat-related illness, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS wrote. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Kingman has installed temporary cooling stations at Ramada 1 on the Burbank Street side of Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.; at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.; and at Ramada 1 at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. The cooling stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 20.