OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Heat warning extended to Sunday

The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning for the Kingman area through Sunday, June 20. One of the three cooling stations set up in Kingman is pictured. (Miner file photo)

The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning for the Kingman area through Sunday, June 20. One of the three cooling stations set up in Kingman is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 17, 2021 2:52 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, June 17, 2021 5:25 PM

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning for the Kingman area until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, as high temperatures are forecast to remain around 107 degrees.

Friday, June 18 has a high of 109 degrees along with a southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, and gusts to 23 mph. The temperature will drop to about 79 Friday night.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 109 with southeast winds of 7 to 17 mph and gusts to 26 mph. The overnight low will be 78 degrees.

On Sunday the high temperature will be near 107 degrees. Conditions will begin to cool Sunday night, which has a forecast low of 74 degrees.

The heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Sunday. Monday, June 21 has a forecast high near 101 degrees with the high temperature expected to continue to drop slightly over the next two days. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 22-23, have forecast highs near 99 degrees.

NWS wrote that extreme heat will “significantly increase” the potential for heat-related illness, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS wrote. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Kingman has installed temporary cooling stations at Ramada 1 on the Burbank Street side of Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.; at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.; and at Ramada 1 at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. The cooling stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 20.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
National Weather Service extends excessive heat warning
Kingman's Saturday forecast: 108 degrees
National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
Hot and Hotter
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State