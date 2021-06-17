Letter | Volunteer seeks dumpster

I’m writing today because I would like one of the local trash servicers here in Kingman to donate a 4-yard or 6-yard dumpster and place it in front of my house so that I can pick up all the garbage that squatters/homeless have scattered all along the easement between my street and the next street over.

It’s terrible and pathetic but no one else is going to pick it up, so I will. I’m just not going to pay for a dumpster to put someone else’s trash in. I’m a 63-year-old former Boy Scout and there is a teenage Boy Scout that lives next door who said he’d give me a hand.

All we need is a dumpster to put it in. This is a great opportunity for one of the local services to make major “brownie” points if they will contribute.

I don’t want any money. I just need a dumpster.

Billy Rogers

Kingman