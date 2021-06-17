OFFERS
Letter | Volunteer seeks dumpster

This is some of the garbage scattered near Billy Rogers’ home in Kingman. (Courtesy photo by Billy Rogers)

This is some of the garbage scattered near Billy Rogers' home in Kingman. (Courtesy photo by Billy Rogers)

Originally Published: June 17, 2021 12:31 p.m.

I’m writing today because I would like one of the local trash servicers here in Kingman to donate a 4-yard or 6-yard dumpster and place it in front of my house so that I can pick up all the garbage that squatters/homeless have scattered all along the easement between my street and the next street over.

It’s terrible and pathetic but no one else is going to pick it up, so I will. I’m just not going to pay for a dumpster to put someone else’s trash in. I’m a 63-year-old former Boy Scout and there is a teenage Boy Scout that lives next door who said he’d give me a hand.

All we need is a dumpster to put it in. This is a great opportunity for one of the local services to make major “brownie” points if they will contribute.

I don’t want any money. I just need a dumpster.

Billy Rogers

Kingman

