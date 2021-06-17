Mobile clinic visit slated
Updated as of Thursday, June 17, 2021 5:26 PM
KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave.
Along with connections to substance use resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment, Centerpoint wrote in a news release.
The clinic is free and open to all ages.
No appointment is necessary. Future visits to Kingman are planned for July 28 and Aug. 25.
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Kingman police seek information on stabbing suspects
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying wallet-theft suspect
- Golden Valley man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery
- Going, going, gone
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Arizona vehicle fees decreasing by $32 beginning in July
- 2 more Mohave County residents die from COVID, cases rising
- Obituary
- Golden Valley man struck in roadway, listed in stable condition
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Bullhead man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Body found in debris of structure fire in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Rodeo queen to be introduced at PRCA rodeo in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: