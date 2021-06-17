Mobile clinic visit slated

KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Along with connections to substance use resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment, Centerpoint wrote in a news release.

The clinic is free and open to all ages.

No appointment is necessary. Future visits to Kingman are planned for July 28 and Aug. 25.