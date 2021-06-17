OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mobile clinic visit slated

A mobile clinic to assist persons with opioid problems will visit the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. (Miner file photo)

A mobile clinic to assist persons with opioid problems will visit the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 17, 2021 2:47 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, June 17, 2021 5:26 PM

KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Along with connections to substance use resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment, Centerpoint wrote in a news release.

The clinic is free and open to all ages.

No appointment is necessary. Future visits to Kingman are planned for July 28 and Aug. 25.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mobile clinic coming to Kingman
Free health screenings available in Kingman Tuesday, Nov. 24
Mobile clinic to visit Kingman
Free mobile clinic to visit Kingman March 31
Free health screenings available in Kingman Wednesday, Feb. 26
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State