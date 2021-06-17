Mohave County TV disruptions likely due to maintenance projects
KINGMAN – ABC-15 KNXV and NBC-12 KPNX are undergoing tower maintenance projects that are impacting television reception for those channels and sub-channels in the Mohave County TV District, the county wrote in a news release.
The stations have powered down to about 10% of normal broadcast power to allow workers to climb the tower and conduct maintenance while limiting exposure to radio frequency radiation.
“This directly affects the Mohave County TV District, which is 89 miles from (the tower at) South Mountain to the pickup point that delivers to the main county hub at Hualapai Mountain,” the county wrote. “Everything is being done to minimize customer impact until the maintenance is completed.”
The work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Kingman police seek information on stabbing suspects
- Kingman police seek public’s assistance in identifying wallet-theft suspect
- Golden Valley man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery
- Going, going, gone
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Arizona vehicle fees decreasing by $32 beginning in July
- 2 more Mohave County residents die from COVID, cases rising
- Obituary
- Golden Valley man struck in roadway, listed in stable condition
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Bullhead man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Body found in debris of structure fire in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Rodeo queen to be introduced at PRCA rodeo in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: