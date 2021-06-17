Mohave County TV disruptions likely due to maintenance projects

KINGMAN – ABC-15 KNXV and NBC-12 KPNX are undergoing tower maintenance projects that are impacting television reception for those channels and sub-channels in the Mohave County TV District, the county wrote in a news release.

The stations have powered down to about 10% of normal broadcast power to allow workers to climb the tower and conduct maintenance while limiting exposure to radio frequency radiation.

“This directly affects the Mohave County TV District, which is 89 miles from (the tower at) South Mountain to the pickup point that delivers to the main county hub at Hualapai Mountain,” the county wrote. “Everything is being done to minimize customer impact until the maintenance is completed.”

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.