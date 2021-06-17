OFFERS
Mohave Pride to host Family Park Day on Saturday

Mohave Pride will host a Family Park Day at Cecil Davis Park in Kingman on Saturday, June 19. (Photo by Paul2520, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3xs7zng)

Mohave Pride will host a Family Park Day at Cecil Davis Park in Kingman on Saturday, June 19. (Photo by Paul2520, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3xs7zng)

Originally Published: June 17, 2021 2:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Pride will host a Family Park Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Cecil Davis Park, 601 Van Buren St. in Kingman.

Organizers wrote on Facebook that the event is free and open to the public. The venue at Cecil Davis Park will also give attendees access to the splash pad.

“This is an all-ages event,” organizers wrote. “Hang out, get wet, blow bubbles and enjoy the company of others.”

June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month. Mohave Pride, according to its Facebook page, works to help build a “strong, happy and healthy queer community,” while also sharing stories and important information.

“Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts, and LGBTQ Pride Month events attract millions of participants around the world,” according to the Library of Congress. “Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally and internationally.”

Family Park Day is “bring-your-own-picnic” in regards to food and drink.

“No fee, just bring sunscreen and something to eat and drink,” organizers wrote.

