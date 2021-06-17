Obituary | Rillis B Campbell

On May 7, 2021 at 2:15 p.m., Rillis B. Campbell, our mother’s suffering ceased and she was graced into His eternal light.

She was welcomed home with open arms by her loving husband Johnny and her dear son Jeff.

She left behind her daughter Orba (Darrell) and son Joe (Sue); five grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; as well as members of the Steed, Lancaster and Campbell families.

She will be put to rest beside her husband Johnny and son Jeff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be held immediately following at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge at 4536 Patsy Drive in Kingman. This will be a potluck lunch/dinner.