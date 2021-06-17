OFFERS
Rants and Raves | June 18, 2021

Originally Published: June 17, 2021 12:34 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Agents talk about the border at Mohave Republican Forum – “Drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine are the biggest problem.” And who are these drugs bought and used by? Why, it’s our fellow Americans! We need to clean up our own house before we clean up anybody else’s house.

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday – ALL Americans get to celebrate all of our holidays. We don’t need another one. Blacks are special. You know why? Because, like everyone else, they get to celebrate all of our holidays. Sadly, Washington and Lincoln have been left behind.

Didn’t see Rep. Gosar or Rep. Biggs shaking hands and welcoming those rioters on Jan. 6. Instead, they were fleeing for their lives. Still, both voted against a bill to honor the Capitol Police.

Biden reaffirms sacred commitment to NATO Alliance – Biden kept the press waiting in Brussels for nearly three hours for his big press conference; appeared tired, took only five pre-arranged questions. Sorry, but this man is not fit to lead our country.

Kingman gas prices are 15% or more higher than Bullhead City. The gas trucks drive through Kingman to get to Bullhead City. Clear sign of price gouging. Kingman City Council needs to look into this.

