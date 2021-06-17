OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Task force brings ‘lawfulness’ to Dolan Springs

This is one of the stolen vehicles discovered at a chop shop in Dolan Springs by a multi-agency task force this month. (MCSO photo)

This is one of the stolen vehicles discovered at a chop shop in Dolan Springs by a multi-agency task force this month. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: June 17, 2021 4:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – A multi-agency task force to “address area crimes and help to create an atmosphere of order and lawfulness” in Dolan Springs during the week of June 7 reportedly resulted in the discovery of 11 stolen vehicles and two properties identified as being used as chop shops.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that it recently formed a task force to address quality of life issues in the Dolan Springs community. That task force was comprised of sheriff’s office deputies and detectives, the Mohave County Probation Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety Theft Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Two search warrants were executed on separate residences, where MCSO reports that a total of six stolen vehicles were recovered.

An additional warrant was executed for the residence of a burglary suspect, where a stolen trailer and thousands of dollars of the victim’s property were recovered.

There were 11 stolen vehicles recovered in total during the detail, the sheriff’s office wrote.

“Investigations found that the vehicles are being stolen from Nevada and brought to the Dolan Springs area and being dismantled,” the news release reads. “At least two properties were identified as being used as chop shops.”

The investigations into those properties are ongoing.

Using the more than 50 contacts made with residents in the community, law enforcement was able to make approximately 13 arrests ranging from burglary, possession of stolen property, prohibited possessor, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, alcohol offenses and traffic offenses.

“We will continue to combat crime countywide, including our most rural of areas, in order to provide our citizens with a safe and secure place to live and work,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said in the release. “This detail was successful due to the outstanding work of our deputies and all of our allied agencies involved.”

The sheriff said Detective Sgt. Davin Coffin was instrumental in organizing and managing the effort.

“The feedback from the community was overwhelmingly positive,” the release continued. “There were no complaints taken and no use of force was used during the detail. Citizens were constantly stopping and thanking deputies for the positive impact they were creating within their community.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

MAGNET dismantles alleged theft and drug ring in Fort Mohave, 20 arrested
Three Golden Valley men charged with car thefts
Tractor, drugs found at alleged chop shop in Mohave Valley
Trial set for accused chop shop operator
'Suspicious man' call leads deputies to alleged chop shop
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State