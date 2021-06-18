OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Phoenix woman allegedly steals lottery tickets, fuel in Dolan Springs

Katlynn Marie (MCSO)

Katlynn Marie (MCSO)

Originally Published: June 18, 2021 11:26 a.m.

KINGMAN – Katlynn Marie, 38, of Phoenix, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 17 after allegedly stealing more than a dozen lottery tickets at gunpoint at a gas station in the 14000 block of N. Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs.

MCSO wrote in a news release that a gas station employee reported at 9:15 p.m. that a female entered the store and insinuated that she was armed with a gun prior to stealing approximately 16 lottery tickets. The subject also demanded the gas pumps be activated, at which point she fueled a vehicle and left the scene.

During the investigation, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers received a report of a traffic accident on Interstate 40 near Kingman. It was reported that after the accident, a female exited her wrecked vehicle and attempted to steal a citizen’s vehicle. According to that report, the suspect threatened that she had a gun and would shoot the victim. She then ran into the desert, according to law enforcement.

A perimeter was established and a search implemented with Kingman Rangers, DPS, the Kingman Police Department, and MCSO deputies and K-9s. The suspect was located and taken into custody by DPS.

The investigation reportedly revealed that the female taken into custody was the same suspect who had robbed the gas station. The vehicle she was driving was reported stolen out of Las Vegas in a strong-arm carjacking.

That suspect was identified as Marie. She was turned over to MCSO and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of felony robbery, as well as a felony arrest warrant out of Maricopa County.

The robbery case remains under investigation. Additional charges may be pending from DPS related to the incident that occurred on I-40.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Gas n Grub robbery suspect still at large
Wild chase ends in carjacker's death
Gas N Grub clerks robbed at gunpoint
Golden Valley bank robbed again, suspect caught
Carjacker still not identified
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State