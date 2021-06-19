Fort Mohave man arrested

FORT MOHAVE – Andrew William Welsh, 19, of Fort Mohave, was arrested on a charge of unlawful flight from law enforcement as well as two outstanding arrest warrants by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s office reported in a news release.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4400 block of Highway 95 at about 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. After initially pulling over, the driver, later identified as Welsh, allegedly sped away, nearly striking a deputy.

With assistance from Fort Mohave Tribal Police, the suspect was identified as Welsh, and the vehicle was found outside his apartment building. Welsh was allegedly found hiding in a sofa bed in his apartment, and was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.