OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fort Mohave man arrested

Andrew William Welsh (MCSO photo)

Andrew William Welsh (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 4:09 p.m.

FORT MOHAVE – Andrew William Welsh, 19, of Fort Mohave, was arrested on a charge of unlawful flight from law enforcement as well as two outstanding arrest warrants by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s office reported in a news release.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4400 block of Highway 95 at about 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. After initially pulling over, the driver, later identified as Welsh, allegedly sped away, nearly striking a deputy.

With assistance from Fort Mohave Tribal Police, the suspect was identified as Welsh, and the vehicle was found outside his apartment building. Welsh was allegedly found hiding in a sofa bed in his apartment, and was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State