Kingman Diet Center’s Tip of the Week: Why did I do that?

Have you found yourself eating poorly and aren’t sure why?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

We can always find a logical reason as to why we ate poorly or slipped up on our weight-loss program. It is easy to deny the facts and create excuses why we didn’t practice good eating behaviors.

Some top nutrition experts have watched what people tend to choose at restaurants and grocery stores. The following are the top five common mistakes they feel people make, that contribute to an unhealthy diet that promotes weight gain.

Money: People feel the need to buy super-sized portions to get a bargain. Portion sizing is essential for weight-loss success.

Liquids: Sodas, juices, coffees and teas all provide lots of calories mainly from sugar. Cutting out sugary beverages can save hundreds of calories.

Hungry or thirsty: Many people eat in response to the slightest feeling of hunger, even if they may just be thirsty or reacting to the sight or smell of food. It is important to understand when your body needs fuel.

Food prep: Convenience foods such as frozen entrees, boxed instant meals and canned items tend to be high in sodium, fat and/or calories. They also tend to be low in fiber. Limit how often convenience foods are consumed. Learn to read labels and select more nutritious convenience items.

Fats – good or bad?: If you do not know which fats are bad, you may consume too many that increase the risk of heart disease. If you do not consume good fats, you can miss out on essential nutrients your body needs for good health. If you do not portion size, you can easily consume too many calories.

We may begin to distort the truth, to rationalize why we are practicing old, bad eating habits. For example, maybe you dine out and select healthy, low-fat foods and consume appropriate portions. Maybe there were a couple times you dined out, and lost control. You may blow these incidents out of proportion, by thinking: “It’s impossible to eat well when I dine out!” So, you now rationalize, that it is OK to not follow your program whenever you eat out.

You can choose healthier foods and proper portions to eat when you dine out. You can choose not to dine out at places that do not offer healthy items. Instead of rationalizing that setback are impossible to avoid, try not to distort reality and make excuses about why you fell off track. Believe that you can move on and learn from a setback. You can maintain the good eating behaviors that are going to help you lose weight!

