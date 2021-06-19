OFFERS
Kingman issues 17 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 17 building permits in the week ending Thursday, June 17. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 5:04 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 11:

– Karie Payne: 1700 Magellan Drive, Mohave Valley; replacing power pole 200 amp to an existing water well.

– Fine Line Electric: 1704 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.

– Prince Pools: 950 E. Mary Lynn Lane, Kingman; install new gas line.

– James Corbin: Kingman; new 200 amp service.

– Frank Reeves: 5181 N. Cibola Road, Golden Valley; replace 100 amp panel.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3139 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; repair leaking gas lines.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3602 E. Diagonal Way, Kingman; water heater replacement.

– Ambient Edge: 5562 N. Copper Canyon Way, Kingman; HVAC replace A/C and coil to furnace.

– Ambient Edge: 11088 E. Deer Crossing Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Paul Jermain: 5501 N. Indian Rice Road, Hackberry; new gas line.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 17:

– H&H Development: 4455 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; factory built unit; $360.

– Doug Stough Enterprises: 971 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; electric; $52.

– Freedom Forever: 3916 N. Harvard Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Truelove Plumbing: 527 Park St., Kingman; gas; $160.

– Truelove Plumbing: 815 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; gas; $114.

– Big Red Construction: 3140 N. Melody St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,049.

– Big Red Construction: 3152 N. Melody St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,049.

– Big Red Construction: 3164 N. Melody St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Big Red Construction: 3170 N. Melody St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Big Red Construction: 3158 N. Melody St., Kingman; $3,945.

– Big Red Construction: 3128 N. Melody St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Angle Homes: 3286 E. Rosslynn Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,398.

– Big Red Construction: 3146 N. Melody St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Forty Four Construction: 3411 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,631.

– Big Red Construction: 3134 N. Melody St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Innovative Stoneworks: 1450 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; pool; $1,246.

– Pamela Tappan: 795 Country Club Drive, Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

