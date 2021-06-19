OFFERS
Kingman Miner June 20 Adoption Spotlight: Geo

Get to know Geo at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/geovianie and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 5:10 p.m.

These are AZ’s children: A funny, sweet and happy boy, Geo loves all things sports. He plays baseball and excels at wrestling, but football is his favorite sport by far. Geo hopes to play in the NFL one day and also dreams of joining the Navy and traveling around the world. Get to know Geo and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

