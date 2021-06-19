Kingman prison honors staffers
KINGMAN – Kingman Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility recently honored staff members for Correctional Workers Week, National Nurses Week and Teachers Appreciation Week.
Kingman Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, located in Golden Valley and operated by the GEO Group, honored 13 staff members as Correctional Workers of the Year in light of Correctional Workers Week.
“This special week in May has been set aside since 1984, when President (Ronald) Reagan signed a Proclamation to honor correctional workers,” the facility wrote in a news release.
The Huachaca Unit staff honored for Correctional Workers Week were Correctional Officer R. Groover, librarian Nancy Crisalli and Case Manager E. Gonzalez. Cerbat Unit staff honored were Correctional Officer V. Razo-Flores and Case manager E. Martin.
In addition, complex staff honored as Correctional Workers of the Year were Executive Assistant Joey Robinson, Correction Officers C. Johnson and G. Picker, Training Sgt. M. Panzer and Assistant Business Manager Victoria Khatchatourian. Karen Ford, Health Services administrator, was also honored.
Staff honored as Nurses of the Year are Renee Perkins, Geneva LeBlanc, Jade Saravia and Alicia Cunningham. Those honored for Teachers of the Year are Jack Lepore and Ralph Wells.
