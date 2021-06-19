OFFERS
Kingman Unified School District to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for Kingman students

Kingman Unified School District will host free coronavirus vaccination clinics for students ages 12 and older from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 26 as well as July 17, when they’ll receive their second dose of the vaccine. The clinics will be held at Kingman Middle School, 1969 Detroit Ave. (Photo by NIAID, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3gwRHYQ)

MACKENZIE DEXTER, mdexter@kdminer.com
Originally Published: June 19, 2021 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN - On Saturday, June 26 and Saturday, July 17, Kingman Unified School District and the Regional Center for Border Health are partnering to give students age 12 and up free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The clinics will be at Kingman Middle School at 1969 Detroit Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both dates.

KUSD is also offering general immunizations for students, wellness exams and sports physicals. Immunizations, wellness exams and sports physicals are also free of charge for students. Parents can also receive a Pfizer vaccine, said Vicki Trujillo, KUSD director of special education.

RCBH will have at least 100 Pfizer vaccines, but that number may increase based on pre-registration. Pre-registration is available through a QR code attached to flyers, or on the KUSD website. Walk-in registration is also available at the events.

If your child receives their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on June 26, remember to return July 17 for the second dose with their COVID-19 immunization card.

For more information or to register visit https://bit.ly/3j7fiU3.

