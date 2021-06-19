OFFERS
Kingman's Desert Sun finish strong

Back row from left are Lynsey Day, Kyla Romeo, Ashlee Steele, Coach Sarah Casson, Elvira Torres, Dylan Brisco, Coach Kyra Williams, Maliah Gardner, Brianna Portillo and Kimber Privetts. From row from left are Esther Torres, Mollie King, Alex Bensel and Faith Alto. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 4:02 p.m.

The Desert Sun travel volleyball team, comprised of players from Kingman-area schools, tied for third place at the 28-team West Coast Nationals girls volleyball tournament Memorial Day weekend. The following weekend they placed 20th of 65 teams competing at the Las Vegas Classic. They were the final tournaments of the year for the team, which will resume play in November when the high school season ends.

