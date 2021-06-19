Kingman's Desert Sun finish strong
Originally Published: June 19, 2021 4:02 p.m.
The Desert Sun travel volleyball team, comprised of players from Kingman-area schools, tied for third place at the 28-team West Coast Nationals girls volleyball tournament Memorial Day weekend. The following weekend they placed 20th of 65 teams competing at the Las Vegas Classic. They were the final tournaments of the year for the team, which will resume play in November when the high school season ends.
