OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Radio club invites public to Field Day in Kingman on June 26-27

The Haulapai Amateur Radio Club will hold a Field Day at Mother Road Harley-Davidson in Kingman on Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27. (Photo by Codharris, Pubic domain, https://bit.ly/3gDJ1C7)

The Haulapai Amateur Radio Club will hold a Field Day at Mother Road Harley-Davidson in Kingman on Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27. (Photo by Codharris, Pubic domain, https://bit.ly/3gDJ1C7)

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 5:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Hualapai Amateur Radio Club will hold an American Radio Relay League annual “field day” event on Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, in the parking lot of Mother Road Harley-Davidson, 501 Beverly Ave.

The Field Day is an emergency and disaster preparedness exercise that will run from 11 a.m. Saturday to 1:59 p.m. Sunday, the club wrote in a news release.

The event objective is to contact as many stations as possible on the high frequency bands, as well as all bands 50 MHz and above, and to learn to operate in abnormal situations in less than optimal conditions, for example, using emergency power to simulate adverse conditions.

“Members of the public are encouraged to come by and learn more about amateur radio as well as our organization. We encourage Scout troops and other groups interested in talking all over the world using radio to come,” the news release said.

The Hualapai organization is a nonprofit whose primary purpose is to give back to our communities, and to provide educational and community awareness programs. We encourage and assist interested individuals in becoming licensed amateur radio operators, who are then able to exercise their privileges on the amateur radio bands. We also encourage new operators to have fun, and to place themselves at the service of the community in case of severe weather events and other natural disasters. We hold Andy Divine's Federal Communications Commission club call sign, WB6RER, here in Kingman, Arizona.

The ARRL sponsored event objective is to contact as many stations as possible on the high frequency bands, as well as all bands 50 MHz and above, and to learn to operate in abnormal situations in less than optimal conditions. For example utilizing emergency power to simulate situations of emergent conditions.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave Amateur Radio Club can be heard when all other communications go silent
Amateur Radio Club offers free FCC classes
Amateur radio club offering opportunity to learn about being a ham radio operator
Kingman Photo: Got your ears on, good buddy?
Kingman radio club is ready if emergency strikes
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State