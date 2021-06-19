Radio club invites public to Field Day in Kingman on June 26-27

KINGMAN – The Hualapai Amateur Radio Club will hold an American Radio Relay League annual “field day” event on Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, in the parking lot of Mother Road Harley-Davidson, 501 Beverly Ave.

The Field Day is an emergency and disaster preparedness exercise that will run from 11 a.m. Saturday to 1:59 p.m. Sunday, the club wrote in a news release.

The event objective is to contact as many stations as possible on the high frequency bands, as well as all bands 50 MHz and above, and to learn to operate in abnormal situations in less than optimal conditions, for example, using emergency power to simulate adverse conditions.

“Members of the public are encouraged to come by and learn more about amateur radio as well as our organization. We encourage Scout troops and other groups interested in talking all over the world using radio to come,” the news release said.

The Hualapai organization is a nonprofit whose primary purpose is to give back to our communities, and to provide educational and community awareness programs. We encourage and assist interested individuals in becoming licensed amateur radio operators, who are then able to exercise their privileges on the amateur radio bands. We also encourage new operators to have fun, and to place themselves at the service of the community in case of severe weather events and other natural disasters. We hold Andy Divine's Federal Communications Commission club call sign, WB6RER, here in Kingman, Arizona.

