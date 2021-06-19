‘Sounds and/or Motion’ at Kingman Center for the Arts

KINGMAN – Sounds and/or Motion, Kingman Center for the Arts’ summer gallery show, will open Thursday, June 24 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., in Kingman.

KCA wrote in a new release that the show will feature themed pieces in various mediums including watercolor, oil, ceramic, stone and fabric. Also to be showcased are sculptures including kinetic items and a piece made of etched glass, ammonite and Swarovski crystals encased in a glass dome.

“It’s interesting how sound is represented by different artists. We have art pieces showing musical instruments and one piece that actually makes sounds. Other artworks illustrate motion and one sculpture piece actually moves,” said KCA Gallery Director John Van Vliet. “This will be an innovative show and a great opportunity for the local community to see some unique and interesting art on display.”

“I think the KCA Gallery is a great venue for local and regional artists to show their work,” said Kingman artist Mike Lawrence. “There are quite a few talented artists in the community and the themed shows give us an opportunity to get some exposure.”

Sounds and/or Motion will run from June 24 through July 31. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The entire exhibit will be on display starting June 28 within the virtual gallery at https://bit.ly/3xxBLxh.

Set for 2 – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26 is an artists reception, at which community members can meet the artists. Refreshments will be served.