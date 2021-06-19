OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Sounds and/or Motion’ at Kingman Center for the Arts

Above is an oil painting by Greta Warren, which will be exhibited. The show will run June 24 through July 31. (Courtesy photo)

Above is an oil painting by Greta Warren, which will be exhibited. The show will run June 24 through July 31. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 5:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sounds and/or Motion, Kingman Center for the Arts’ summer gallery show, will open Thursday, June 24 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., in Kingman.

KCA wrote in a new release that the show will feature themed pieces in various mediums including watercolor, oil, ceramic, stone and fabric. Also to be showcased are sculptures including kinetic items and a piece made of etched glass, ammonite and Swarovski crystals encased in a glass dome.

“It’s interesting how sound is represented by different artists. We have art pieces showing musical instruments and one piece that actually makes sounds. Other artworks illustrate motion and one sculpture piece actually moves,” said KCA Gallery Director John Van Vliet. “This will be an innovative show and a great opportunity for the local community to see some unique and interesting art on display.”

“I think the KCA Gallery is a great venue for local and regional artists to show their work,” said Kingman artist Mike Lawrence. “There are quite a few talented artists in the community and the themed shows give us an opportunity to get some exposure.”

Sounds and/or Motion will run from June 24 through July 31. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The entire exhibit will be on display starting June 28 within the virtual gallery at https://bit.ly/3xxBLxh.

Set for 2 – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26 is an artists reception, at which community members can meet the artists. Refreshments will be served.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

KCA Art Gallery in Kingman features simultaneous shows
Kingman Center for the Arts presents ‘The Growing Season’
‘Dreams, Visions & Reflections’ Art Show opens at the ArtHub in Kingman
The ArtHub in Kingman presents ‘Transportation, Roads and Paths’ through Aug. 1
Kingman Center for the Arts moves into ArtHub location, ArtHub residency program discontinued
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State