California teen’s body recovered in Lake Havasu

Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office search for a missing California teen who was found drowned. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: June 22, 2021 7:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – Isaiah Benz, 16, of Canoga Park, California, has been identified as the deceased victim located on the lake bottom in the south basin of Lake Havasu on Monday, June 21.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that Benz was located at approximately 10 a.m. Monday in about 35 feet of water using side-scan sonar technology and divers. The incident remains under investigation.

Mohave County sheriff's officials said the boy was part of a group on the lake on a rented pontoon Sunday.

The pontoon stopped in the lake's South Basin so the group could go swimming. Authorities say gusty winds caused the boat to become separated from the teen.

As the group tried to steer the boat back towards the boy, a man onboard fell off and was lacerated by the propeller. The group was able to help him back on.

Meanwhile, two others jumped in the water to help the teen but then had to get back on the boat after nearly drowning themselves. All three were taken by a Lake Havasu City Fire boat to land where they were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Search teams with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office used divers and sonar technology to search for the boy but had to call off the effort at nightfall.

According to authorities, the group was visiting from Southern California.

(The Associated Press contributed to this article.)

