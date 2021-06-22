Death Notice | Sandra Evonne Cardy
Originally Published: June 22, 2021 7:15 p.m.
Sandra Evonne Cardy, age 64 of Ash Fork, Arizona passed away on June 16, 2021 in Ash Fork. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Most Read
- Going, going, gone
- Phoenix woman allegedly steals lottery tickets, fuel in Dolan Springs
- Boy dies after crash on Lake Havasu
- Obituary
- Dolan Springs crackdown prompted by surge in crime
- NWS: Heat wave breaks records in Kingman
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Task force brings ‘lawfulness’ to Dolan Springs
- Death Notice
- Secretary of State hopeful Finchem: ‘Trump won’
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman police seek information on stabbing suspects
- Going, going, gone
- Rodeo queen to be introduced at PRCA rodeo in Kingman
- Mohave 911
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: