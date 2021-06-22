OFFERS
Lucky dog rescued from mine shaft in Mohave County

Shelby is rescued after falling in a shaft near the Katherine Mine. (Mohave County Search and Rescue courtesy photo)

Shelby is rescued after falling in a shaft near the Katherine Mine. (Mohave County Search and Rescue courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 22, 2021 7:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – Shelby, a 1-year-old female dog who fell into a mine shaft, was rescued by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement, and Search and Rescue, on Saturday, June 19. The dog suffered only bumps and bruises.

MCSO wrote in a news release that it received a call at 11:30 a.m. from Shelby’s owners, who advised the mine shaft near Katherine Mine was too deep for them to rescue the dog. They informed law enforcement that Shelby was moving around at the bottom of the mine shaft.

Animal Enforcement and Search and Rescue were activated and responded to the scene. Rescuers established a technical rope rescue system using the Arizona Vortex as well as a twin-tensioned line to lower a rescuer down to Shelby.

Shelby was packaged and secured for transport to the surface at about 100 feet into the mine shaft. The technical rope team raised the dog and her rescuer to the surface, where Shelby was reunited with her owners.

The dog was evaluated by an animal enforcement officer, and appeared to only have a few bumps and bruises.

