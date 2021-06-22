OFFERS
MCC libraries, computer labs open on all campuses

The libraries, study rooms and computer labs have now reopened on Mohave Community College campuses in Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. They had been closed during the pandemic. (MCC photo)

Originally Published: June 22, 2021 7:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – For any Mohave Community College student who needs help with a research paper, access to databases, or just a place to study, the MCC libraries are ready to help. The libraries are now open on each campus for students to check out materials, and use a study room and the computers.

The full openings come as the incidence of new coronavirus cases remains low, and the vaccination rate among residents rises.

According to an MCC news release, other materials the library provides to help students include textbooks, test preparation guides, DVDs and books. They also offer pay-to-print stations and laptops that MCC students can check out.

One of the most popular options offered by the college libraries is the online chat feature that allows people to get assistance from the librarians. It can be used to ask about books, research, citation formats and other library resources, the news release noted.

“Our staff is incredibly supportive and excited to work with students. We love working one-on-one with students to help them learn the basics of college-level research, writing and critical thinking,” said Erin Roper, Neal Campus – Kingman librarian. “By being a source of help and guidance on research skills for students, we make room for faculty to focus on their expertise in the classroom.”

Roper said a Zoom session can be started with a student from the online chat, which is great for helping them understand how to use the library databases and providing feedback on research assignments.

Students aren’t the only ones who can benefit from the library.

Librarians can also help faculty find educational resources, including public domain videos, images and texts.

Campus libraries are open to the public as well. Members of the public can get a library card to check out materials and use public computers.

There are campus libraries on all MCC campuses and the MCC library website is Mohave.edu/Library. Summer library hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Summer chat hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested in becoming a college student should fill out the free online application at Apply.Mohave.edu, or head to the nearest campus Student Services Office. Assistance is also available by calling 866-MOHAVECC (866-664-2832).

The college is currently enrolling students in fall semester, which begins Aug. 23. Classes will be held on campus, online and remotely.

