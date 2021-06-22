Mohave Community College hires new Kingman dean

KINGMAN - Dr. W. Tramaine Rausaw will serve as the new Vice President of Student and Community Engagement at Mohave Community College, and he will also serve as dean of the Neal Campus-Kingman.

“MCC is extremely excited to have Dr. Rausaw join our team and lead our student engagement efforts,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said in a news release. “He offers a wealth of experience at the community college level, most recently at Central Arizona College, and strives to establish the best support mechanisms for all students. I have no doubt he will be a visible and collaborative partner with the communities we serve.”

Rausaw’s professional background includes more than 15 years in higher education, with a proven track record of advocating for student needs, working collaboratively across disciplines and leading initiatives.

“I am thrilled to join the leadership team at MCC and craft a legacy that our students, employees, and community can be proud of,” said Rausaw, who will be leaving Central Arizona College to join MCC. “Dr. Klippenstein has a vision that I am proud to support and share, and I also think that I have an amazing team within Student and Community Engagement.”

Rausaw currently serves as the Dean of Student Life for Central Arizona College, overseeing the student support and campus life components for the Pinal County college district’s five campuses and three skill centers. He has served in this capacity since April 2016. Prior to that he served in a similar capacity at Odessa College for six years and in residence life for four years at Sul Ross State University.

Most recently Rausaw led the Central Arizona College pandemic response and return-to-campus efforts.

In addition, he directed the Caring Campus initiative at CAC, a project with the California-based Institute of Evidence-Based Change, aiming to improve student connectedness and yield increased persistence and completion rates.

He grew up in Nacogdoches, the oldest town in Texas, and was raised by his grandmother. He is no stranger to humble beginnings, sacrifice or big dreams.

“Education has always been the backdrop of my personal success story and I like to share with students that no one is undeserving or unfit when it comes to higher education,” he said.

He earned his master’s degree and doctorate in higher education leadership from Northcentral University, and his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Trinity University.

He has been active in the Casa Grande and Pinal County areas, serving on several boards and commissions, and looks forward to becoming an active community member in Kingman and Mohave County.

As vice president of Student and Community Engagement he will lead the college’s dynamic team of Deans of Student and Community Engagement. The team’s many responsibilities include enhancing student development, involvement and leadership engagement on each campus. In addition to these leadership duties, Rausaw will also serve as the campus dean at the Neal Campus-Kingman, replacing Dr. Fred Gilbert, who recently retired.

Rausaw’s first day on the job at MCC will be July 1.