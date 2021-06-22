Obituary | Dorothy Elizabeth Patriquin

Dorothy Elizabeth Patriquin was born on Sept. 12, 1932 to Mearl Pease and Rebecca Wylie Pease in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Dorothy went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2021, as her sons and daughters-in-law were at her side.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of almost 35 years Lee Patriquin, and her daughter-in-law, Joanie Patriquin.

She is survived by her three sons David (Alicia), Dan, and Bob (Laura); and her grandchildren Matthew (Megan), Melissa, and Michael. She is also survived by one great-grandson, Sawyer

She had many accomplishments which included helping to establish Patriquin Paints with her husband and was also a recipient of the Women Making History award in 1994.

She was instrumental in helping establish Kingman Widowed Persons and involved with Soroptimists and many other organizations. She was also involved in many church activities including helping to establish Desert Crossroads Free Methodist Church.