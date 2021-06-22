OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Dorothy Elizabeth Patriquin

Dorothy Elizabeth Patriquin

Dorothy Elizabeth Patriquin

Originally Published: June 22, 2021 7:14 p.m.

Dorothy Elizabeth Patriquin was born on Sept. 12, 1932 to Mearl Pease and Rebecca Wylie Pease in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Dorothy went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2021, as her sons and daughters-in-law were at her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of almost 35 years Lee Patriquin, and her daughter-in-law, Joanie Patriquin.

She is survived by her three sons David (Alicia), Dan, and Bob (Laura); and her grandchildren Matthew (Megan), Melissa, and Michael. She is also survived by one great-grandson, Sawyer

She had many accomplishments which included helping to establish Patriquin Paints with her husband and was also a recipient of the Women Making History award in 1994.

She was instrumental in helping establish Kingman Widowed Persons and involved with Soroptimists and many other organizations. She was also involved in many church activities including helping to establish Desert Crossroads Free Methodist Church.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Rebecca Pease
Regina Elizabeth Lozoya (Esquerra)
Dorothy Boger
Obituary: Evelyn Esther Gehres
Obituary | Dorothy J. Taylor

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State