Rain, thunderstorms possible in Kingman on Wednesday

KINGMAN – With Kingman’s heat wave having subsided with the start of the new week, monsoon season is now moving to the forefront of forecast discussions as the area could experience showers and thunderstorms in the coming week.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Wednesday, June 23 shows a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s high temperature is forecast near 92 degrees with wind gusts of up to 21 mph. There is also a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.

A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain prior to 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, which has a forecast low of around 71 degrees.

As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service had not forecast any additional rain or storms until Monday, June 28.

Monday will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, as well as a high temperature near 103 degrees. That’s a few degrees cooler than the forecast high for Sunday, June 27 at 105.