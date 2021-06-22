Walleck Ranch Park to be closed for shade structure installation

KINGMAN - The City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department has announced Walleck Ranch Park playground and swing set area will be closed June 21 to July 3.

A shade structure will be installed and the playground and swing set area will close until the project is completed.

Mike Meersman, parks and recreation department director, said the shade structure will help keep the equipment cool as temperatures rise. Meersman said the structure will also help extend the longevity of the equipment and protect children throughout the year.

“There will be two shade structures at Walleck Ranch Park, one over the playground area and one over the swing set area, with two additional child apparatuses added in this area and improved safety surface added,” Meersman wrote in an email.